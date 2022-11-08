Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

