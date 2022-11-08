Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $69,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

PBR opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

