Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of GAP worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

GAP Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.