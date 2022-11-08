Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

