Credit Agricole S A Sells 17,689 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,689 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

TGA opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

