Credit Agricole S A Invests $34,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,887,000 after buying an additional 308,328 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after buying an additional 1,513,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,447,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,085,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 732,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

