Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 710 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

