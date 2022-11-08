Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $21,186,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

