Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 685.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

