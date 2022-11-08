Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 81,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 239,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

