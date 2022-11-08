Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,370,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Shares of ZTS opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

