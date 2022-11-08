Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

