Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,220 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,660,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Price Performance

About Mondelez International

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

