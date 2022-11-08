Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $40,466,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,271,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $22,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

