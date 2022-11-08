Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 999 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

FNF stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

