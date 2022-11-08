Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.34.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

