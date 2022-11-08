Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.38 and its 200-day moving average is $216.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

