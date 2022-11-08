Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

