Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.06.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $363.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

