Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

