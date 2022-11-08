Keybank National Association OH Has $1.74 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 971.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $230.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

