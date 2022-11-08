Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

HALO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

