O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $830.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $735.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

