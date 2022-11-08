Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 368 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,469,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

