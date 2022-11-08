Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $434.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.