Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,333 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 184.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

