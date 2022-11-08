Keybank National Association OH Sells 90 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AON were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.18.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

