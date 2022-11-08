Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

