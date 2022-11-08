Keybank National Association OH Purchases 14,173 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

