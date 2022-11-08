Keybank National Association OH Has $1.20 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $304.16 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

