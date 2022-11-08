AgileThought (AGIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect AgileThought to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts expect AgileThought to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AgileThought Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

AGIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 975,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

