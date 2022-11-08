Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 4.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 65.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

