Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative net margin of 164.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Mogo by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mogo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mogo by 8,726.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 43,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

