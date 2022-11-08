Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.46.

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE ERF opened at C$25.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.97. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

