Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.