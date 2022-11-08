Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.