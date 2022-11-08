dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
dentalcorp Price Performance
Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$6.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$6.63 and a one year high of C$18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at dentalcorp
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
Featured Stories
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.