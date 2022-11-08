dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

dentalcorp Price Performance

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$6.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$6.63 and a one year high of C$18.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at dentalcorp

dentalcorp Company Profile

In related news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

