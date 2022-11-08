Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.94.

Enbridge stock opened at C$53.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$108.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.00. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$46.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

