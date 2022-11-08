AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Given New €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
ASAAF stock opened at 43.90 on Monday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of 43.90 and a twelve month high of 44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 43.90.
