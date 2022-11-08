Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.75.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE INO.UN opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.63 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47.

Insider Transactions at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

