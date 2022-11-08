AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €32.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

