Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$900.00 Price Target at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $29.45 EPS.

FFH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

FFH stock opened at C$718.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$645.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$665.07. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$524.71 and a 52-week high of C$720.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

