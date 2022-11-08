Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.48.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.65. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.