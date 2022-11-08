Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.96.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.42.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

