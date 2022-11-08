BMO Capital Markets Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$7.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.35.

Insider Activity at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$344.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,200.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

