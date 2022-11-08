ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 720 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($8.52) to GBX 720 ($8.29) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($10.59) to GBX 730 ($8.41) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 825 ($9.50) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($14.51) to GBX 1,170 ($13.47) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,001.89.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

