aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.