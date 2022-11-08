aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

