Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of -0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.65 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 2.52 and a 52 week high of 44.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.80.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
