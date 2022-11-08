Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post earnings of -0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.65 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 2.52 and a 52 week high of 44.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

See Also

