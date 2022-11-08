Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$25.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.63. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$22.37 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1.70.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

