Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHAK. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 6.0 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $91.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.