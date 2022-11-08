Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

